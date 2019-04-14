World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,140,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after acquiring an additional 187,290 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,852.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 110.6% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 229,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 120,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WWE opened at $96.10 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 40,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $3,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,304,427 shares of company stock worth $269,243,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

