World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Stake Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 911,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,269,000 after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 160.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 23.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $124.98 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $137.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/world-acceptance-corp-wrld-stake-lifted-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.