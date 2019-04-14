WINCOIN (WC) Price Hits $0.0574 on Top Exchanges

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. WINCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,270.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINCOIN has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One WINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002038 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About WINCOIN

WINCOIN (WC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co . WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

