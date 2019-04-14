White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Position Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,919,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lawrence Seelig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total value of $3,052,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,544 shares of company stock worth $9,734,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $912.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $832.88 and a 52-week high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -9.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm-position-boosted-by-scout-investments-inc.html.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.