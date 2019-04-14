Western Midstream Partners (WES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,139,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 894,955 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $32.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. M Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

