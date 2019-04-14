WesBanco (WSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WesBanco has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,344,000 after buying an additional 798,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $27,101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 20.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,605,000 after buying an additional 634,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 101.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,829,000 after buying an additional 426,391 shares during the period. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

