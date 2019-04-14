WesBanco (WSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $128.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $41.91 on Friday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,510.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

