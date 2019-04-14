Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $18,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,307,608 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

