Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.41.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.