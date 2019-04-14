Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target to $104.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $95.21 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $64.50 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.39% and a negative return on equity of 592.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $233,273.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,969.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock worth $3,779,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,952,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,764,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

