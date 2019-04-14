Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 14,389 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 303,821,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,221,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,264,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,749,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,733,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241,906 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

In other news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,503.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

