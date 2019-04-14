We Are One Seven LLC Sells 701 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 3,123 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $796,458.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,926,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

BDX opened at $246.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

