We Are One Seven LLC Has $236,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.55.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,841,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total transaction of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,788 shares of company stock valued at $31,629,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $712.44 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.95 and a twelve month high of $721.21. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

