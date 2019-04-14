We Are One Seven LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,062,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2,138.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,815,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,914,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,647,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,408,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, insider Masatoshi Koide sold 27,120 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $1,293,895.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $771,200.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,244 shares of company stock worth $4,363,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “We Are One Seven LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/we-are-one-seven-llc-has-214000-holdings-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.