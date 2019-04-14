Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WVE. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.75.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

