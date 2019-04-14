Waste Connections (WCN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.25. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

