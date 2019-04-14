Walt Disney (DIS) PT Set at $144.00 by Bank of America

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) received a $144.00 price objective from analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

DIS traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,184,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $130.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

