Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 26,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $128.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total value of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,042 shares of company stock worth $4,713,677. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $130.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

