Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,634,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,149,224,000 after purchasing an additional 448,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,681,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,668,086,000 after purchasing an additional 895,469 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,422.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,807,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,641,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $795,439,000 after purchasing an additional 641,721 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-shares-bought-by-capital-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.