Wacker Neuson SE (WAC) Receives €27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.88 ($32.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €24.84 ($28.88). 160,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of €29.20 ($33.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.