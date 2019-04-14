Wacker Neuson SE (WAC) Receives €27.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.88 ($32.42).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

WAC stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €24.84 ($28.88). 160,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a 1-year high of €29.20 ($33.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

