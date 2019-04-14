W3Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $417,504.00 (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One W3Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $5.60 and $7.50. In the last week, W3Coin has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. W3Coin has a total market cap of $417,504.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

W3Coin Profile

W3Coin is a coin. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 63,664,810,395 coins. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net . W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial

Buying and Selling W3Coin

W3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

