W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,541 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $243,373,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13,042.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,476,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $195,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,780 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 177,205.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,050 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,050 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $825,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $114,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,003 in the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

