W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 15,849 Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Leidos by 150.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

