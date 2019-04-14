Vivid Coin Price Hits $0.0193 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 49.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $94,082.00 and approximately $118.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00366919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.01376701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00216723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 5,095,843 coins and its circulating supply is 4,882,636 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

