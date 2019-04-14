VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $128,471,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 40,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 311,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
