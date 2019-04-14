Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 7,869,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 3,913.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,507,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,508,000 after buying an additional 4,395,051 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,149,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,973,568,000 after buying an additional 1,533,870 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Visa by 15,021.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,512,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,917,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,045,406,000 after buying an additional 1,450,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $119.37 and a 1-year high of $159.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock valued at $28,797,949 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nomura increased their price target on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

