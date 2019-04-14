Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,605 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.77.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/virtu-financial-llc-sells-8605-shares-of-alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.