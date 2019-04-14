Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 34,183 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.04.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $47.28 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

