Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLB) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the period. Materials Select Sector SPDR accounts for 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Materials Select Sector SPDR worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 38,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

XLB opened at $58.12 on Friday. Materials Select Sector SPDR has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $61.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.2391 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

