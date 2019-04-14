Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy Partners generates a strong and steady royalty income from the mineral interests in the prolific basins across the United States. The partnership entered into 88 accords in 2018 including the first drop-down asset/property of Pecos County mineral resources from its parent company, Diamondback. Viper Energy Partners expects more drop-down of assets to follow from the additional 1,186 net royalty acres in Pecos and Reeves counties that are owned by Diamondback. This expansion strategy is likely to generate more royalty income from the partnership and be accretive to the unitholders. Moreover, oil price has recovered significantly and is now heading toward the $65-per-barrel psychological mark. Since oil accounts for maximum volumes from Viper Energy Partners’ producing properties, the crude recovery should boost the partnership’s financials.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup set a $33.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,350.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 79,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,850,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

