Vina Concha y Toro (VCO) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Vina Concha y Toro (NYSE:VCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VCO opened at $42.02 on Friday. Vina Concha y Toro has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Vina Concha y Toro Company Profile

Viña Concha y Toro SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes wines in Chile. It operates through two segments, Wines and Other. The company sells its premium wines under the Don Melchor, Carmín de Peumo, Gravas del Maipo, Amelia, Terrunyo, Marqués de Casa Concha, Gran Reserva Serie Riberas, Casillero del Diablo, Trio, and Late Harvest brand names; varietal and bi-varietal wines under the Sunrise, Concha y Toro, and Frontera brands; and popular wines under the Tocornal, Clos de Pirque, Exportacion, and Fressco brand names.

