Viewray Inc (VRAY) Receives $13.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several research firms have commented on VRAY. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.75) on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Viewray alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Viewray by 20.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Viewray by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Viewray stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 670,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,770. Viewray has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 58.78% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.