View Hits One Day Volume of $116.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One View token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, View has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. View has a total market capitalization of $272,066.00 and $116.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00382616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.01384788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00220065 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006080 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

View Token Profile

View’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official website for View is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

View Token Trading

View can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.