Vice Industry Token (VIT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 210.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Stocks.Exchange. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

