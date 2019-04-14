Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 346,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

