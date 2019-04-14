Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Position Trimmed by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $77,054.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,358.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,686 shares of company stock valued at $16,379,639. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/verizon-communications-inc-vz-position-trimmed-by-bridge-creek-capital-management-llc.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.