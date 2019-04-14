Verint Systems (VRNT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.
NASDAQ VRNT opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Verint Systems by 156.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.
