Verint Systems (VRNT) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $63.81 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $64,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,827,140.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Verint Systems by 156.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 231.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.