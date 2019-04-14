Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $23.05 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.