Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Stake Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $923.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.92 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $4,363,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,645,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

