Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) President Sells $1,627,440.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $1,627,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VEEV opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $137.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,472 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after acquiring an additional 391,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,616,000 after acquiring an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,693,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

