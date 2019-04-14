Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $36.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/vaneck-vectors-natural-resources-etf-hap-shares-sold-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.