ValuEngine Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE H opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

