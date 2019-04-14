ValuEngine Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (H) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.36.
NYSE H opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.
