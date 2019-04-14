ValuEngine Lowers SeaSpine (SPNE) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPNE. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

SPNE opened at $13.63 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $262.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.08.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 8,900 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $142,489.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,189,948 in the last three months. 13.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

