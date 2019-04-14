Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

