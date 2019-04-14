Vale (VALE) PT Set at $14.00 by Barclays

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has been given a $14.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Vale stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 15,112,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,985,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

