USD//Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One USD//Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and Kucoin. In the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. USD//Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USD//Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00379162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.01379629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00217019 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. USD//Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD//Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD//Coin

USD//Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD//Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD//Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.