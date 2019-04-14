USA Technologies (USAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

USAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of USA Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.95. 689,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,006,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 815,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 218,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.