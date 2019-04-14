U.S. stock indicators pulled back on Monday, placing at least a temporary halt to their weekslong progress. The fall comes at the beginning of a busy week for economies.

Even the S&P 500 was lower and whether or not it remains down, then it might be the first loss in eight days for the indicator. The trend has been upward recently as stocks have grinded bigger in modest increments. It follows a torrid start to this year, when the S&P 500 surged to its best quarter in nearly a decade following the Federal Reserve by saying it might not raise interest rates at all in 2019 calmed investors.

After this week, investors may get more clues about the goals of the Fed. The minutes will be released by the bank along with a report on consumer prices the day will show whether inflation remains modest, which would give the Fed more leeway.

Earnings reporting period will begin in earnest with other banks place to tell investors they gained during the first 3 months of this year and JPMorgan Chase, at the end of the week. Expectations are low for the entire marketplace, and analysts are predicting that the first fall.

That places more attention on what CEOs say in their profit prospects for the remainder of the year. Analysts are anticipating profit growth to resume following the poor first quarter, and it might place pressure on stock prices when these beliefs are undercut by CEOs.

Investors will also be watching across the Atlantic, as the U.K. prime minister prepares to meet leaders from Germany and France ahead of a Friday deadline, even when the United Kingdom is scheduled to depart from European Union. If the departure happens without a withdrawal agreement, economists worry about the drag on the market and commerce.

All this comes against a backdrop of heightened worries about global economic growth and a trade war. Growth has slowedinvestors are wondering just how much a week’s stronger-than-expected report on U.S. tasks alters the film. China on their transaction dispute and negotiations between the USA are ongoing.

It is still within 1.5% of its latest record high set in September.

GROUNDED: Boeing climbed 4.9%, one of the largest declines in the S&P 500, following the firm said late Friday that it will cut back production of its 737 Max plane this past season. Regulators around the globe grounded the jet version had been involved.

It said remaining issues will be managed via”various effective methods” but didn’t elaborate on where or if additional talks will occur. It stated three-day talks that ended Friday coped with issues including technology transfer, intellectual property rights security measures, agriculture and enforcement.

Beijing and Washington will work to end a standoff over Beijing’s industrial and technology policies which has shaken financial markets and darkened the world economic outlook.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an announcement Friday that”significant work stays” and the two sides would be in continuous contact.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach led from Bangkok.