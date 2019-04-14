US investor is put by court under house arrest for 3 months

A court in Moscow has ordered a U.S. investor to stay under house arrest for three weeks on embezzlement charges.

Michael Calvey had been in the Russian lender Vostochny, in which his investment company Baring Vostok has a controlling stake. He denies wrongdoing.

Calvey was discharged from jail Thursday and put under house arrest. The Basmanny District Court on Friday refused to free him not to leave town or to grant him bail, judgment that he should stay under house arrest until July 14.

Calvey’s firm is among the largest foreign exchange firms along with his arrest totaled investors’ confidence.