US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stake Lowered by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of US Foods by 31.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,067,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 500,251 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,776,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,976 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.63 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-stake-lowered-by-first-hawaiian-bank.html.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.